ValueQuest rolls out new private equity fund, marks first close
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ValueQuest rolls out new private equity fund, marks first close

ValueQuest rolls out new private equity fund, marks first close

By Malvika Maloo

  • 12 Jun 2025
Premium
ValueQuest rolls out new private equity fund, marks first close
Ravi Dharamshi, founder and CIO at ValueQuest Investment Advisors

ValueQuest Group, a public markets investor that forayed into private markets with the launch of its maiden private equity fund in 2023, has rolled out another vehicle focused on growth-stage companies and marked its first close. The Mumbai-headquartered investor has launched the ValueQuest Tristar Fund,  Category II alternative investment fund, after ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Over half of startups at VCCircle's The Pitch spark VC interest

Finance

Over half of startups at VCCircle's The Pitch spark VC interest

Premium
VCs bat for data management systems during investment cycles at VCCircle's The Pitch

Finance

VCs bat for data management systems during investment cycles at VCCircle's The Pitch

Pro
Advent makes liquidity move from India portfolio as it joins the PE exit party

Finance

Advent makes liquidity move from India portfolio as it joins the PE exit party

Premium
LeapFrog-backed Electronica Finance eyes fresh fundraise

Finance

LeapFrog-backed Electronica Finance eyes fresh fundraise

Premium
Pontaq Ventures sets sight on third fund's final close, taps govt-backed firms as LPs

Finance

Pontaq Ventures sets sight on third fund's final close, taps govt-backed firms as LPs

Pro
Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Finance

Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW