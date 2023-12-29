facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO

By Reuters

  • 29 Dec 2023
ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO
Credit: Pixabay

India's Waaree Energies filed for an initial public offering to raise 30 billion rupees ($361 million), its draft papers showed on Friday.

The country's top solar panel joins a rush of companies filing IPOs, including e-tailer FirstCry and electric scooter-maker Ola Electric, amid a record number of listings this year.

Companies are barreling to capitalise on high liquidity and investor demand for IPOs in India, as robust economic growth and hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party will return to power in 2024 took benchmark indices to record highs.

Advertisement

Waaree's offering includes the issue of 3.2 million fresh shares, with its largest shareholder Waaree Sustainable Finance also selling up to 2.7 million shares, its draft prospectus showed.

The company intends to use some of the funds for capital expenditure, including setting up a 6 gigawatt (GW) manufacturing facility in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, it said.

Last week, Waaree said it would invest up to $1 billion to build a factory in Texas, in a bid to capitalise on soaring U.S. demand for clean energy.

Advertisement
Waaree EnergiesValueQuestRavi Dharamshi

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO

Infrastructure

ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO

GMR in race with three others for Philippines airport's $3 bn upgrade

Infrastructure

GMR in race with three others for Philippines airport's $3 bn upgrade

Adani inks deal with IHC-backed UAE firm for smart meter business

Infrastructure

Adani inks deal with IHC-backed UAE firm for smart meter business

Adani Green to raise $1.12 bn to expand renewable energy capacity

Infrastructure

Adani Green to raise $1.12 bn to expand renewable energy capacity

Premium
Flashback 2023: Infrastructure on strong footing as green energy deals dominate

Infrastructure

Flashback 2023: Infrastructure on strong footing as green energy deals dominate

Premium
ChrysCapital, Peak XV line up an exit as portfolio firm eyes $240 mn valuation

Infrastructure

ChrysCapital, Peak XV line up an exit as portfolio firm eyes $240 mn valuation

Advertisement