Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
UVARCL picks up 15% debt of engineering services firm from SBI
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (UVARCL) has bought about 15% debt of a stressed construction and engineering services firm...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...