US & India-focussed VC firm Abyro Capital floats maiden fund

Vamsi Kora, founder and managing partner, Abyro Capital

Early-stage venture capital firm Abyro Capital, which will invest in companies across US and India, has launched its inaugural fund with a corpus of $25 million (Rs 210 crore).

The fund is set up by Vamsi Kora, who previously set up Gathi Analytics that was acquired by Goldman Sachs-backed firm Apexon in 2021.

“We believe empowered teams coupled with consistent execution trumps everything else. This fund is our commitment to supporting visionary founders with not just capital but the resources, mentorship, and networks they need to achieve global success,” Kora said in a statement.

Through the fund, Abyro is targetting to back about 12 to 15 startups. The firm did not respond to an email seeking further details till publishing time.

The fund will invest in startups across cutting-edge sectors like AI, GenAI, ERP SaaS, healthcare, financial inclusion, manufacturing, supply chain, and delivery, the firm said in a statement.

Abyro Capital has also partnered with Hyderabad-based incubation centre T-Hub that will help it to provide startups with mentorship, market access, and operational support.

“Startups face challenges beyond funding—market access, quality mentorship, and operational scaling are critical gaps. Abyro’s operator-led approach, coupled with T-Hub’s proven innovation platform, ensures that startups not only survive but thrive in global markets,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), Advisor at Abyro Capital and former CEO of T-Hub.

