US hedge fund, SBI MF get nod to raise stake in IndusInd Bank, CSB Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed two shareholders of IndusInd Bank and CSB Bank to increase their individual stakes to 10% each.

The banking regulator allowed State Bank of India’s (SBI) mutual fund arm to double its stake in Fairfax-controlled CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank).

This approval will be valid for one year until July 21, 2021, CSB Bank said in a stock-exchange filing.

SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd, through various schemes of SBI Mutual Fund, currently owns a 4.7% stake in the Kerala-based bank.

CSB Bank’s shares jumped 5.7% on Friday to close at Rs 195.3 apiece on the BSE after the RBI’s decision.

The bank is controlled by India-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings. The investment firm had acquired a 51% stake in CSB in 2018.

The RBI also gave a similar approval to US-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company LP to increase its stake in Hinduja Group-owned IndusInd Bank to 10%. The lender’s board had approved the proposed transaction on July 5.

Route One holds a 4.96% stake in the mid-sized private-sector lender. The hedge fund had approached the RBI seeking approval to increase its stake in IndusInd to as much as 10%.

IndusInd Bank’s shares climbed 1.61% to end at Rs 522.20 apiece on the BSE.