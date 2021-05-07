US-based Credera to buy majority stake in Hyderabad firm Areteans

Dallas-based consulting firm Credera, focused on strategy, transformation, data and tech, will acquire a majority stake in Hyderabad-based Areteans for its digital marketing capabilities.

Following the deal, Credera will be able to use Areteans’ services around Pegasystems. These services relate to digital transformation, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

Areteans will retain its brand, culture, and values and will continue to be led by its founding team which includes CEO Mahesh Agrawal, chief technology officer Sidhartha Mohanty, executive vice-president of tech Sanjeev Singh.

“As a part of Credera's growth strategy, we will continue to invest in organisations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience,” said Justin Bell, president and CEO of Credera.

Areteans, founded in 2015, specialises in design, delivery, and implementation of real-time interaction management and digital customer relationship management.

Equirus Capital acted as the sole advisor to Areteans on the deal.

Founded in 1999, Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc.