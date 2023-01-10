UpGradCEO Arjun Mohan steps down

Arjun Mohan, former CEO, upGrad

Upskilling unicorn upGrad’s chief executive officer Arjun Mohan has stepped down from the role on Tuesday after a nearly three-year stint.

The company confirmed the development without ascertaining who will be filling in Mohan’s shoes in the interim.

“I am currently in an exploration phase and figuring out the next steps as in if I will join an organization or start something of my own,” Mohan said in a statement, adding that15 January will be his last day in the role.

“I started my journey in the education sector in 2008 and believe that still there is a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability and quality,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

In a separate statement, he said that he would continue working in the edtech and education space.

The edtech unicorn, led by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli, onboarded Mohan as CEO in April 2020.BeforeupGrad, Mohan worked as the chief business officer at rival Byju’s, as per his LinkedIn profile.

The resignation comes soon after the unicorn invested Rs 30 crore with an aim to strengthen its product vertical under brand TuringMinds, in December last year. The vertical was set up in 2021to cater to the increasing traction from enterprises for outsourced research and product development.

The upskilling platform, operated by upGrad Education Pvt Ltd, reported wider losses in financial year (FY) 2022, with over three times higher losses at Rs 626.6 crore against Rs 211.1 crore in the previous year.

The losses were pumped by a significant rise in expenses during FY22. Total expenses grew 2.5x to Rs 1,300.6 crore versus Rs 513.8 crore in FY21.

On its expenses, the company had said, “there is no such thing as reducing costs for a growth company as it's about expanding and building on revenues."

“We will continue to increase our team size substantially over the next two quarters as we grow and scale our revenue. Unlike others in the K-12 space who would have started multiple initiatives, ours was a part of the strategy to become the most integrated higher education company in the world,” the firm had said in in a release.

The company raised $210 million in a funding round in August 2022, led by ETS Global and Bodhi Tree, pegging its valuation at $2.25 billion.

