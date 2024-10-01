Unilever Ventures backs ClayCo Cosmetics; IG Drones, Aikenist get funding

Niharika Jhunjhunwala, founder, ClayCo Cosmetics

Skincare brand ClayCo Cosmetics, AI solutions startup Aikenist and drone technology startup IG Drones have raised fresh funding, the companies said Tuesday.

ClayCo Cosmetics, a premium skincare brand founded in March 2024 by Niharika Jhunjhunwala, has raised $2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in its Series A funding round from Unilever Ventures. This marks ClayCo’s first external investment.

The company will use the funds to expand its product portfolio, strengthen branding and promotion efforts, drive recruitment, and support working capital needs, according to a statement. It will also use the money to bolster marketing campaigns, expand customer engagement, and drive research and innovation.

Aikenist secured an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by Venture Catalysts. The round saw participation from other investors including MARL Fund, Quant Fund, C-CAMP, Nandak Growth Catalysts, and angel investors.

The fresh funds will be used to enhance the AI capabilities of the QuickSuite platform, expand the company’s market presence, and accelerate research and development efforts.

Aikenist provides artificial intelligence solutions for radiology. Its products include software to analyze and generate medical reports, including for tumor detection and segmentation of the brain, liver, and pancreas. All are designed to enhance the end-to-end patient experience and optimize the utilization of medical equipment. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Bengaluru.

IG Drones, a drone technology and AI company, has closed its maiden funding round, securing $1 million. The round was led by India Accelerator and angel investors.

The fresh funds will be used to advance research and development, focusing on creating state-of-the-art drone solutions tailored for defence applications. This will involve collaboration with international companies specializing in the defense and aerospace sectors.

The company also plans to raise an additional $3 million over the next six months to expand its operations in India and globally, according to a statement.

Founded by Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, IG Drones specializes in drone manufacturing and R&D and provides services like surveying, mapping, and inspection.

