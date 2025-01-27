Uncle Peter’s Pancakes Expands Nationwide with 25 New QSR Outlets in 3 Months

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes (UPP), India’s largest pancake brand, has experienced exceptional growth with the opening of 25 new QSR outlets in last 3 months. With a growing footprint now spanning 30 cities, UPP now has presence in key cities like Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Indore, Manipal, Vellore, Kochi, Jamshedpur, Durgapur, Zirakpur, Dehradun, Siliguri, and Nagpur.

The rapid expansion of Uncle Peter’s Pancakes highlights the increasing demand for its authentic pancakes, available across different varieties while being completely eggless. From its humble beginnings, UPP has quickly become a household name, winning the hearts of pancake lovers across India with its signature products. Each location serves freshly prepared pancakes, from the classic to more innovative varieties.

UPP’s success story took a significant turn last year when it appeared on Shark Tank India, securing deals with three of the show’s sharks. This appearance catapulted the brand into the national spotlight, expanding its reach to a wider customer base while also attracting franchise demand.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous response from our customers and franchise partners alike,” said Sundeep Singh, Founder & CEO of Uncle Peter’s Pancakes. “Opening 25 new outlets in three months is just the beginning. We are on track to reach 100 outlets by March 2025 and plan to continue our expansion across India, ensuring more customers can experience the joy of our delicious pancakes.”

In addition to its expansion into new cities, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes is also focused on increasing its market share in India’s highly competitive QSR industry. With demand for pancakes coming from smaller cities, it is clear that there is a huge opportunity to drive penetration beyond tier 1 cities. With its unique offering of eggless pancakes, the company has tapped into a niche market that appeals to both traditional and health-conscious consumers. The brand’s commitment to quality, customer service, and innovative food offerings positions it as a leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector in India.

“We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead,” added Sundeep Singh. “Our goal is to offer a consistent and delightful pancake experience across the nation, and we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy the same great taste and quality, no matter where they are.”

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes continues to expand its presence across India via franchise partnerships. UPP offers value to its franchise partners through tech enabled onboarding & integration, standardized processes, recipes and equipment while providing extensive support to its franchise partners to drive growth.

With a loyal customer base, innovative product offerings, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes is poised to remain the top choice for pancake lovers across the country.

For more information about Uncle Peter’s Pancakes, including outlet locations, menu and Franchise opportunities, please visit www.unclepeterspancakes.com

