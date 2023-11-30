facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

UltraTech to acquire Kesoram's cement business in $645-mn deal

By Reuters

  • 30 Nov 2023
UltraTech to acquire Kesoram's cement business in $645-mn deal
Credit: Reuters

India's UltraTech Cement said on Thursday it will buy the cement business of Kesoram Industries in an all-stock deal valued at 53.79 billion rupees ($645.41 million), boosting its capacity ambitions in a highly competitive sector.

As a part of the deal, UltraTech will issue one share for every 52 shares of Kesoram and give UltraTech ownership of two integrated cement units in southern Indian states of Karnataka and Telangana.

The deal implies an offer price of 173.15 rupees per share, a 33.75% premium to Kesoram's last close.

Advertisement

"The transaction will provide UltraTech the opportunity to extend its footprint in the highly fragmented, competitive and fast growing Western and Southern markets in the country," UltraTech said in a statement.

The proposed transaction will accelerate UltraTech's path to achieving its stated goal of 200 million tons per annum (mtpa) cement capacity in India, it added.

Advertisement
UltraTech Cement LtdKesoram Industries

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

UltraTech to acquire Kesoram's cement business in $645-mn deal

Manufacturing

UltraTech to acquire Kesoram's cement business in $645-mn deal

KIA-owned Kuwait Investment Company exits oil and gas firm

Manufacturing

KIA-owned Kuwait Investment Company exits oil and gas firm

Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

Manufacturing

Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

Premium
Ola Electric's FY23 net loss almost doubles, revenue jumps but misses target

Manufacturing

Ola Electric's FY23 net loss almost doubles, revenue jumps but misses target

RP-Sanjiv Goenka's PCBL to acquire Aquapharm for $456 mn

Manufacturing

RP-Sanjiv Goenka's PCBL to acquire Aquapharm for $456 mn

How Ola Electric's service network is feeling the strains of success

Manufacturing

How Ola Electric's service network is feeling the strains of success

Advertisement