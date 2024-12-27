UltraTech buys stake in Star Cement for up to $100 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

UltraTech buys stake in Star Cement for up to $100 mn

By Reuters

  • 27 Dec 2024
UltraTech buys stake in Star Cement for up to $100 mn
Credit: Reuters

India's UltraTech Cement will buy an 8.69% stake in Star Cement, it said on Friday, in a deal that could be valued at up to 8.51 billion rupees ($100 million) and firm its leading position in the sector.

UltraTech said it would pay not more than 235 rupees per Star Cement share, which is a 2% premium to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

There has been a wave of deals ever since billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate entered the cement industry in 2022 to challenge Aditya Birla Group-owned UltraTech's pole position in the market.

Advertisement

UltraTech's latest deal comes weeks after local media had reported that the Adani Group was considering an acquisition of Star Cement, the biggest producer in the country's north-east.

Star Cement's shares jumped 7% in early trading to 247 rupees, above the maximum offer price, which usually implies that investors are expect a higher offer or a rival bid.

UltraTech's shares were up 0.7%.

Advertisement

Star Cement, like many small cement mills, has suffered from larger competitors vying for market share. Its annual sales growth expected to slow to 6.8% this fiscal year, from 22% in 2023, according to an estimate by brokerage Nirmal Bang.

UltraTech CementStar CementGautam Adani

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

KKR to double down on LEAP India as company raises $63 mn

Manufacturing

KKR to double down on LEAP India as company raises $63 mn

GEF Capital Partners bets on modular construction firm

Manufacturing

GEF Capital Partners bets on modular construction firm

Pro
ADV Partners clocks another multi-bagger exit from India portfolio

Manufacturing

ADV Partners clocks another multi-bagger exit from India portfolio

Premium
Peak XV-backed Zetwerk closes Series F round, prepares for public listing

Manufacturing

Peak XV-backed Zetwerk closes Series F round, prepares for public listing

Premium
What's the upside for Evolvence, Steadview as Unimech floats IPO?

Manufacturing

What's the upside for Evolvence, Steadview as Unimech floats IPO?

Premium
Aerospace parts maker Aequs eyes IPO next year, may provide exit to PE backers

Manufacturing

Aerospace parts maker Aequs eyes IPO next year, may provide exit to PE backers

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW