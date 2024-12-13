UAE conglomerate Al Nowais’ arm to get another backer for Egypt solar project

Premium
AMEA Power, the clean energy arm of the UAE-based conglomerate Al Nowais Investments, is set to secure an investment commitment from a large global financial institution for its Egypt-based solar project. The Dubai-headquartered firm, which has over 1.2GW of clean energy projects either in operation or under construction in Burkina Faso, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.