TVS Capital ropes in Accenture exec as managing partner, COO

TVS Capital Funds on Wednesday said it has appointed Krishna Ramachandran as the private equity firm’s managing partner and chief operating officer.

Earlier, Ramachandran served as the managing director at Accenture and was responsible for the IT firm’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG and Vodafone.

He comes with over 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance.

“Krishna’s multidisciplinary experience across businesses will help drive value to our portfolio companies. It also significantly strengthens our internal initiatives in building a neo TCF, which will help scale the fund to the next level,” said Gopal Srinivasan, chief managing director at TVS Capital Funds.

In the last 18 months, TVS Capital Funds has been strengthening its leadership with the addition of Anuradha Ramachandran as managing partner – investments and Praveen Sridharan as a partner – investments as part of its effort to build robust internal capability for the next fund.

Last year, TVS Capital Funds marked final close of its new rupee-capital fund on the back of significant demand from institutional investors in the last quarter of 2020.

Some of the investors in the fund include development finance institutions (DFIs) and insurance companies such as SIDBI, NABARD, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Bajaj Allianz, and New India Assurance, which account for 22% of the fund by commitment.

TVS Capital Funds, founded in 2007 by Gopal Srinivasan, is one of the top homegrown mid-market-focused private equity (PE) investors in India. Currently, investing from Rs 1,550 crore third fund, the venture growth firm has now set its eyes on raising around $600 million (around ₹5,000 crore) for its fourth fund.

