Turkish PE Mediterra monetises nine-year-old bet on elevator control systems maker

Ahmet Faralyali, co-founder, Mediterra Capital

Mediterra Capital, a Turkey-focused private equity firm that backs small- and mid-sized companies, has monetised its nine-year-old investment in an elevator control systems manufacturer by selling stake to Swedish PE firm Investment AB Latour’s lift manufacturing business group.

The Istanbul-headquartered PE firm will fully exit its investment in Arkel, a leading elevator control components manufacturer in Europe, India, and MENA. Mediterra will sell the entire stake to Swedish investment group Latour-owned Innovalift AB, according to a company statement. This will be Mediterra’s tenth portfolio exit since its launch in 2010.

Mediterra, which currently manages assets worth $470 million, had acquired a majority stake in Arkel in 2016 from its $176 million second fund - Mediterra Capital Partners II.

Advertisement

Founded in 1998, Turkey-based Arkel started as a manufacturer of elevator control cards and motor drivers and later expanded into the design and production of integrated elevator control systems. In 2019, it launched its flagship product ARCUBE, an off-the-shelf monoblock lift control system. While it has a fully integrated production facility in India, it operates a sales office in Spain and Germany and a supply chain office in Hong Kong.

The strategic buyer Innovalift is a group of companies that design, manufacture, and install vertical and inclined platform lifts, stair lifts, and elevator components. Innovalift’s family of companies includes Aritco, Vimec, and Motala Hissar for platform lift manufacturing, TKS Heis and Gartec for lift installation and service, and Vega, Esse-Ti, and BS Tableau for elevator components and modernization. Innovalift is a wholly-owned subsidiary of mixed investment company Investment AB Latour, which operates across two business lines: the wholly-owned industrial operations and a portfolio with listed holdings.

Since starting operations 15 years ago, Mediterra has invested capital in 17 companies through several bolt-on acquisitions and has exited 10 of those through international strategic stake sales and Initial public offerings (IPOs). Mediterra Capital has made 16 investments from its two funds, the $174 million Mediterra Capital Partners 1 and the $176 million Mediterra Capital Partners II.



Last year, it struck its first bet from its newly-launched third fund, the $179 million Mediterra Capital Partners, in Sistem Global, a Turkish consultancy services provider. The International Financial Corporation (IFC)-backed Fund III aims to pick majority stakes in high-growth companies in Turkey’s lower mid-market and invest in businesses across three themes: technology-driven (B2B), consumer-driven (B2C), and export-driven (B2E) firms. Other LPs in its third Fund include FMO, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, and the European Bank for Restructuring and Development (EBRD).

Advertisement

Mediterra invests in mid-market companies with enterprise values ranging from $26 million to $213 million. Its key portfolio companies include Specialty chemicals player Elba Bant, fintech infra software company Paycore, virtual studio software Zero Density, and the second largest Turkish pizza restaurant chain, Terra Pizza.

The PE firm’s recent exits include the monetization of its six-year-old investment in Turkey’s leading hybrid IT infrastructure solutions & service provider GlassHouse last year. It made a strategic stake sale to Abu Dhabi-based e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology conglomerate e&, formerly known as the Etisalat Group in a $60 million cash-free, debt-free deal. The other companies that Mediterra has exited so far include business services player Mobiliz, mobile payment processing company Mikro Ödeme, software services company Logo Business Solutions, insurance brokerage company ACP, retailing company Arzum, food and beverage company Söke Un.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments