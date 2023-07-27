True North tweaks exit plan from BFSI portfolio firm

Premium
True North, one of India’s oldest private equity firms that recently beat benchmark returns in a partial exit from a financial services portfolio company, has reworked its monetisation strategy from another company, a move it would hope help to return capital to its Limited Partners (LPs) faster and aide its efforts to raise a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.