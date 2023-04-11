True North set to exit hospital chain KIMS Health

Manipal Hospitals, backed by Singapore state investor Temasek, is close to acquiring Kerala-based hospital chain KIMS Health for ₹3,500-4,000 crore, two people familiar with the development said. Manipal intends to buy the stake held by True North, which invested $200 million in KIMS Group in March 2017. Discussions are in advanced ......