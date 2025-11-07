True North extends private credit support to edtech firm

Premium
After adding Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek Holdings to its cap table last year, a local edtech company quietly received another small ticket investment from homegrown alternative investment firm True North, VCCircle has learnt. True North’s private credit fund, which raised Rs 1,300 crore (around $146 million) to hit final close ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.