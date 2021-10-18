Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
True North\'s seventh fund to focus more on investing in digital-first firms
ashish Bhargava, partner, true north

True North, one of the oldest Indian private equity (PE) firms, is readying to pump in money into digital-first companies by allocating...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...