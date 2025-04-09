Trifecta Capital taps key offshore LP for fourth venture debt fund

Premium Rahul Khanna, managing partner, Trifecta

Trifecta Capital, which mainly provides venture debt to startups but also makes equity investments via a separate vehicle, is likely to add a key offshore limited partner (LP) for its fourth flagship fund that it launched last year. The Gurugram-based venture debt firm, which is aiming to raise as much as Rs 2,000 crore ......