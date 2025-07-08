Trident Growth Partners leads CreditWise's maiden institutional funding round

Credit Wise co-founders Gurpreet Singh Sodhi (left) and Aalesh Avlani

CreditWise Capital, a Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in two-wheeler and MSME lending, has raised Rs 200 crore ($23.3 million) in its maiden institutional funding round. The round was led by Trident Growth Partners, a homegrown private capital firm focused on India’s consumption-driven growth story.

CreditWise Capital plans to use the funds to scale its two-wheeler financing business, secured loan offerings, and proprietary credit enablement solutions, particularly targeting underserved tier II to IV cities. The funding will also support its goal of tripling assets under management (AUM) over the next three years, expanding its lending portfolio, and upgrading technology infrastructure.

Prior to this, the company had raised around Rs 44 crore in 2020 in a round led by Mayank Shah, chairman of the real estate-focused MJ Shah Group, along with serial investor Ajay Goel, Venture Catalysts co-founder Anuj Golecha, EssGee group director Gaurav Gandhi, Shanti Group director Anup Agarwal, and angel investor Gaurav Singhvi.

“This capital will enable us to reach more customers, strengthen our tech stack, and bring formal finance closer to those who have been excluded for too long,” said Aalesh Avlani, co-founder of CreditWise Capital.

As of March 2025, the company reported an AUM of Rs 645 crore, up from Rs 489 crore a year ago. CreditWise claims a capital adequacy ratio of 31.2% and a gearing ratio of 2.3x. It has financed over 200,000 two-wheelers to date.

“With this partnership, we will aim to scale the two-wheeler and MSME lending

businesses, strengthen technology infrastructure, and continue building a simple, fast, and customer-first lending experience,” said Gurpreet Singh Sodhi, co-founder of CreditWise Capital.

For Trident Growth Partners, the investment comes shortly after marking the first close of its maiden fund, which raised more than Rs 1,000 crore. The firm focuses on founder-led, high-growth companies in sectors, including consumption, financial services, enterprise tech, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“CreditWise Capital represents exactly the kind of founder-led business we look to back, deeply embedded in India’s consumption ecosystem, solving real-world problems with executional depth and tech-enabled scale,” said Atul Gupta, managing partner at Trident Growth Partners.

