Japan's MUFG, State Bank of India partner to finance projects, including M&A
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Japan's MUFG, State Bank of India partner to finance projects, including M&A

Japan's MUFG, State Bank of India partner to finance projects, including M&A

By Reuters

  • 11 Mar 2026
  • Listen to Story
Japan's MUFG, State Bank of India partner to finance projects, including M&A
MUFG logo is seen in this illustration taken January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to structure and finance projects, including mergers, acquisitions and real estate financing for Indian and global clients.

The alliance follows recent reforms by India's central bank permitting domestic lenders to finance corporate acquisitions, funding up to 75% of the deal value for listed and unlisted firms.

These new rules, effective April 1, also allow funding acquisitions up to 20% of a bank's eligible capital base, providing Indian banks with fresh credit growth opportunities.

Advertisement

The alliance will combine SBI's domestic reach and market leadership in India and MUFG's global network and cross-border structuring expertise to support Japanese corporates expanding in India as well as Indian enterprises pursuing international growth, including entry into Japan and other global markets, SBI and MUFG said in a joint statement.

The partnership will also focus on M&A advisory, trade finance, and retail banking solutions to support inbound and outbound transactions linked to Japanese firms.

Additionally, the two aim to introduce Indian mid-corporates and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to Japanese corporate clients, and identify financing opportunities.

Advertisement

SBI has sought partnerships with Japanese banks for M&A financing, according to a report from The Economic Times last month.

MUFG has underwritten major M&A deals in India, positioning itself as a key player in the segment. These include Tata Motors' 3.8 billion euro buyout of Iveco Group and Schneider Electric SE's 5.5 billion euro stake purchase of its Indian joint venture from Temasek Holdings Pte.

The Japanese financial services group is also in the process of acquiring a 20% stake in Indian non-bank lender Shriram Finance, marking one of the largest foreign investments in India's financial sector. 

Advertisement
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial GroupMUFGState Bank of IndiaSBIRBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
DP Jindal Group set to shed stake in insurance joint venture

Finance

DP Jindal Group set to shed stake in insurance joint venture

Pro
What valuation is Abakkus seeking as it onboards first set of bankers for IPO

Finance

What valuation is Abakkus seeking as it onboards first set of bankers for IPO

Financial institutions to play bigger role in Indian private equity, TVS Capital says

Finance

Financial institutions to play bigger role in Indian private equity, TVS Capital says

Premium
SEBI mulls Malaysian model to speed up AIF industry growth

Finance

SEBI mulls Malaysian model to speed up AIF industry growth

Premium
Persistent Energy Capital's Africa-focused climate VC fund marks first close

Finance

Persistent Energy Capital's Africa-focused climate VC fund marks first close

NIIF secures $750 mn for second fund to back PE/VC firms

Finance

NIIF secures $750 mn for second fund to back PE/VC firms

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW