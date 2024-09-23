Tribe Capital joins hands with Oister Global to launch secondary-focused fund

Premium Sandeep Sinha, co-chief executive, Oister Global

San Francisco-based Tribe Capital, which floated a dedicated Indian vehicle earlier this year, is partnering with domestic investment firm Oister Global to jointly launch a fund that will take part in secondary transactions in the country The two firms intend to invest about $500 million (nearly Rs 4,200 crore) in secondaries in the ......