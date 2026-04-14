TraqCheck, Healync bag early-stage cheques

Jaibir Nihal Singh and Armaan Mehta, founders of TraqCheck

Hiring technology startup TraqCheck has raised $8 million (Rs 74.5 crore) in a Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from IIFL, betting that hiring will be driven by autonomous AI agents.

The startup plans to use the proceeds to expand and to deepen adoption of its background screening agent Trace across small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and enterprise customers. It will also invest in scaling up the go-to-market efforts for Nina, its recently launched real-time conversational sourcing agent.

Equity 360 acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

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The company, headquartered in London with an office in New Delhi, is building a "Human Operating System"—a system of specialised AI agents that executes end to end recruitment workflows from sourcing candidates and screening resumes to coordinating background checks.

Founded by Armaan Mehta and Jaibir Nihal Singh, TraqCheck claims to have nearly 300 enterprise customers across India and Europe. The company was previously backed by individual investors including Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, and Alok Oberoi, chairman of Everstone Capital.

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Healync Technologies has raised an undisclosed amount in private equity investment from Volrado Venture to develop its two healthcare verticals.

Healync said that the proceeds will go towards supporting Healync Private Health, a personalised medical task force; and Aayu, a healthcare software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that digitises and streamlines hospital operations.

The investment will drive Healync’s expansion across its global specialist network, technology infrastructure, and institutional partnerships.

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Founded by Rashi Saraogi and Yagyaansh Goenka, Healync supports complex, chronic, and preventive medical cases, including cancer care, chronic medical disorders, transplant coordination, neurological rehabilitation, and advanced surgical planning. The service also integrates preventive and longevity-focused health strategies.

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