Transforming Real Estate: India’s leading proptech program successfully concludes Cohort II with speed scaling 5 incredible startups

After six months of intensive collaboration, innovation, and growth, Gruhas Aspire is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the IInd edition of its Proptech Speed Scaling Program launched by Gruhas, DLF Family Office and Anthill Ventures. This milestone marks the culmination of a transformative journey for this year’s participating startups and reaffirms the program’s commitment to driving innovation through sustainability in the proptech segment. Cohort II saw 5 incredible startups from across the country converge to leverage the resources, mentorship and exclusive expertise provided by Gruhas Aspire.

During the accelerator program, startups underwent rigorous mentorship, received valuable feedback from industry experts, refined their business models, and honed their pitches to investors. Additionally, they had the opportunity to showcase their solutions to potential clients, partners, and investors, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and growth.

Abhijeet Pai, Co-founder, Gruhas said, "The Indian ecosystem is undergoing a massive shift, and it is imperative that home-grown startups take the steering wheel. This belief drove us to create Gruhas Aspire. Witnessing the immense potential within India's proptech ecosystem, we are proud to have nurtured incredible founders behind companies such as EarthFokus, Breathe ESG, ZeroTouch, Slice and Ambiator. Their success is a testament to the importance of sustainability and innovation in shaping the future of real estate and we are looking at driving more impact in the future."

Advertisement

"The conclusion of our six-month program signifies a significant achievement for both the participating startups and our commitment to inculcating better living for the next generation be it through smart preservation and usage of precious resources - take for instance, Earthfokus’ incredible water management systems and devices and Ambiator’s compressor-free cooling air conditioners. Consider Breathe ESG’s sustainable data management ecosystem, Zerotouch’s affordable smart toilets that save water or an entirely new class: creating an entire asset class that is available to Gen Z and millennials like the Slice app has achieved," says Sailesh Sigatapu, General Partner, Anthill Ventures. "We are immensely proud of the progress made by each team and the innovative solutions they have developed to deliver holistic climate-tech solutions and create prolific investment opportunities for future generations."

A brief introduction of Cohort II’s companies:

Earthfokus — Founded by Rishi Vandhan and Arun Subramanium, EarthFokus offers a holistic water management suite that includes retrofit water-saving fixtures, IOT-based water metres, water audit reports, and a water management platform.

Advertisement

Breathe ESG — Hailing from the climate-tech sector, and founded by young guns Shaayak Chatterjee and Karantaj Singh, Breathe ESG is an end-to-end corporate sustainability management ecosystem for measurement, reporting, analytics, and decarbonisation.

Ambiator — Founded by Tiger Aster and Jeeten Desai, Ambiator offers an environmentally friendly cooling system that uses 80% less energy than conventional HVAC systems without the use of refrigerants or compressors.

Slice — An application that influences the fintech sector, and founded by Adi Singh and Keith Fenner, Slice allows customers to invest in professionally vetted, fractionalised, residential real estate in under 3 minutes with investments starting from $100.

Advertisement

ZeroTouch — Founded by Venkat Keetha, ZeroTouch provides affordable smart toilets that are purposefully built to conserve water and improve sanitation in bathrooms. The company’s toilets reduce water consumption by 55 % and help save 13,500 litres of water per person per year.

As the program draws to a close, Gruhas Aspire remains dedicated to supporting the continued growth and success of its alumni. Through ongoing mentorship, access to resources, and networking opportunities, the speed scaling program aims to empower these startups to scale their solutions and make a lasting impact on the landscape. With marquee investors including Chennai Angels, 100X VC, Hyderabad Angels, and several others, the startups from Cohort II are now gearing up to raise their follow on rounds this year.

Advertisement

The proptech brainchild of Gruhas, DLF Family Office and Anthill Ventures, Gruhas Aspire was launched in 2022 to deliver early stage acceleration to start-ups in the areas of construction, property and asset management, new materials and technologies and investments and financing with focus on sustainability.

A venture by the people behind Puzzolana and Zerodha, Gruhas invests in early-stage, venture, and debt investments in startups, founders, and teams pushing the boundaries of Technology, Innovation, and Creativity.

Advertisement

About DLF Family Office:

DLF Family Office is one of the oldest family offices in the country, established by the promoters of DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate company.

A global venture capital firm and fast-growing ecosystem that invests in and scales creative enterprises across the Urban Lifestyle and Urban Tech segment that includes, but is not limited to healthtech, proptech, mediatech and foodtech. With over 81 portfolios in just 7 years and a 10.8X growth record, Anthill Ventures features a proven track record of scaling and exiting firms, with an extensive network of 3000+ worldwide Corporates, Investors, and Experts.

Share article on Leave Your Comments