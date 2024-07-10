Have You Considered The Power of Plant-Based Living?

Plant-based food startup Grabenord’s founders delve into the footprint of plant-based living on human health and the environment.

Plant-based diets are not a trend anymore. More and more individuals around the planet are recognising their direct attribution to better health that doesn't just heal our bodies, but also our planet. According to a recent report published at the Yale school of the environment, plant-based diets produce 75 percent less heat-trapping gas, generate 75 percent less water pollution, and use 75 percent less land than meat-rich diets — those that include at least 100 grams of meat daily, the equivalent of one steak around the size of a deck of cards.

In India, the shift towards plant-based nutrition continues to gain momentum, driven by the need to address evolving health needs and environmental concerns. Grabenord delves into the importance of integrating plant-based products into your diet, highlighting their potential to revolutionise health outcomes and ecological sustainability in India and beyond with a few recommendations.

Nutrient-Rich Choices

Plant-based diets are rich in essential nutrients—vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants—that contribute to overall wellness. For example, oat milk, a popular plant-based alternative, is fortified with vitamins like B12 and D, and is a good source of calcium and fiber. Consuming oat milk can help combat issues like weak gut health and obesity, which are prevalent due to the overconsumption of dairy products in India. Bonus: Oat milk is safe for people with dairy and soy allergies. It's also a good choice for those who have a tree nut allergy and want to avoid dairy.

According to this report, Oat milk contains a good quantity of fatty acids, protein, minerals, vitamins, dietary fibre, and a variety of micronutrients and provides several health benefits, as it reduces blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and prevents cancer. Therefore, oats are a promising alternative to traditional milk.

Watch out for: Oat milk may not suit people who are going gluten-free.

Combating Chronic Diseases

Evidence suggests that plant-based cheeses and butters lower the risk of major chronic diseases by up to 25%, particularly heart disease. This dietary approach can also help in preventing other lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. A study published in the Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases Journal found that a diet rich in plant-based protein, fiber and nuts both improves blood pressure and lowers cholesterol. Aside from animal proteins, growth hormones and saturated animal fats, vegan cheese is a safe and healthy alternative and is also a good alternative for those with allergies or lactose intolerance.

Watch out for: If you’re all about vegan cheese and butter, consume it in limited quantities as part of an overall healthy diet. Remember to keep portion sizes small.

Economic and Accessibility Impact

The burgeoning plant-based market in India fosters job creation across the agricultural and retail sectors. Growth in this market contributes to economic opportunities, supporting a robust and sustainable economic framework. Local farmers benefit from the increased demand for plant-based ingredients, driving agricultural innovation and diversification. As India is considered an agro-economy due to its agricultural diversity & dependency,

Reducing Carbon Footprints

Animal agriculture is a significant emitter of greenhouse gases. Research indicates that adopting a plant-based diet could reduce these emissions by up to 54% . This dietary shift showcases the profound impact of our food choices on the environment. By choosing plant-based options, individuals can contribute significantly to reducing their carbon footprint. It is said that 15% of the worldwide emissions are due to livestock &

Conserving Precious Water Resources

Plant-based diets are also more efficient in terms of water usage. For instance, Grabenord uses Cashews as of its major ingredients for cheese & butters. Approximately cashew production takes around 4000L of water to produce 1kg of cheese whereas dairy cheese takes up approximately 9000L of water to produce 1kg of cheese. Opting for plant-based products supports water conservation efforts, which are critical in water-stressed regions like India.

Embracing plant-based foods as part of your diet contributes not only to personal health but also to environmental sustainability and economic growth. This dietary choice is pivotal in transforming health outcomes and supporting ecological balance. Making a conscious shift towards plant-based nutrition is a step towards a healthier, more sustainable future for India and the world.

Note: Grabenord is a part of Gruhas Gusto, A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures, a strategic move aimed at advancing our mission and help us scale with speed through collaboration with like-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to promoting healthy living.

