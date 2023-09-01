TPG, Norwest, Matrix Partners make $220-mn India exit move

Premium
Private equity firm TPG, which scored a multi-bagger partial exit from a five-year-old Indian bet recently as part of its hectic monetisation drive in 2023, has struck a new liquidity move along with two other alternative investment firms. TPG, Matrix Partners and Norwest Venture Partners pulled out over Rs 1,800 crore ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.