facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • TPG NewQuest-backed Ugro Capital raising fresh funding

TPG NewQuest-backed Ugro Capital raising fresh funding

By Malvika Maloo

  • 11 Apr 2023
Premium
TPG NewQuest-backed Ugro Capital raising fresh funding
TPG NewQuest-Backed Ugro Capital Raising Fresh Funding

TPG NewQuest-backed fintech platform Ugro Capital, which is a micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) lender, is raising Rs 341 crore (nearly $41.5 million) in a fresh round of funding from an international impact investor. Ugro, which also counts private equity firms ADV Partners and IndGrowth as its backers, is mopping ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY24

Economy

IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY24

Goldman Sachs names Nishi Somaiya new global head of private banking

Finance

Goldman Sachs names Nishi Somaiya new global head of private banking

Premium
Paragon Partners misses target for second PE fund by a mile as outlook worsens

Finance

Paragon Partners misses target for second PE fund by a mile as outlook worsens

Premium
Tiger Global wraps up $250 mn exit from eight-year-old India bet

TMT

Tiger Global wraps up $250 mn exit from eight-year-old India bet

Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund

Infrastructure

Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund

RBI puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

Finance

RBI puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits