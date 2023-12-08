TPG-backed Sai Life Sciences draws interest from PE firms

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Global private equity funds, including Bain Capital, KKR, and Advent International, are in talks for a controlling stake in Sai Life Sciences at a valuation of $600-700 million, three people aware of the development said. Sai Life Sciences (SLS) is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical contract research and development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) ......