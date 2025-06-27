TPG-backed Grihum Housing taps offshore investor

Premium
Grihum Housing Finance, an affordable housing finance company backed by TPG that surpassed the $1-billion (Rs 8,600-crore) mark in assets under management (AUM) earlier this year, is set to raise fresh capital, as it looks to deepen its presence in India’s growing home loan market. Grihum Housing Finance, earlier known as ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.