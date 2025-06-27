TPG-backed Grihum Housing taps offshore investor
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • TPG-backed Grihum Housing taps offshore investor

TPG-backed Grihum Housing taps offshore investor

By Aman Malik

  • 27 Jun 2025
Premium
TPG-backed Grihum Housing taps offshore investor
Manish Jaiswal, MD & CEO, Grihum Housing Finance

Grihum Housing Finance, an affordable housing finance company backed by TPG that surpassed the $1-billion (Rs 8,600-crore) mark in assets under management (AUM) earlier this year, is set to raise fresh capital, as it looks to deepen its presence in India’s growing home loan market. Grihum Housing Finance, earlier known as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
EQT eyes quick payday as Credila knocks on the IPO window

Finance

EQT eyes quick payday as Credila knocks on the IPO window

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Finance

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

Finance

HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

Premium
India offers deep mid-market PE opportunities as economy digitalizes: Pantheon's Sood

Finance

India offers deep mid-market PE opportunities as economy digitalizes: Pantheon's Sood

Premium
Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Finance

Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Finance

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW