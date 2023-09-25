TPG-backed firm to absorb Indian drugmaker’s contract development biz, go public

Premium
An Indian biopharmaceutical company that counts private equity firm TPG as an investor will absorb a local drugmaker’s contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and soft gelatin business and list on stock exchanges. The multi-stage transaction will involve Stelis Biopharma Ltd, which secured $195 million from TPG Growth and other investors ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.