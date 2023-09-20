facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain

TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 20 Sep 2023
Premium
TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain
Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, AHH

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), which operates Motherhood Hospitals and Nova Fertility Clinics, has struck a deal to pick up a majority stake in a urology and nephrology care-focused hospital chain.  The deal marks the foray of AHH, the healthcare platform of private equity firm TPG, into the fourth single-specialty vertical after oncology, women and children’s care, and IVF and fertility.  AHH said Wednesday it will acquire a majority ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Goldman Sachs raises over $15 bn for secondary private equity deals

Finance

Goldman Sachs raises over $15 bn for secondary private equity deals

Arjun Mohan takes over as Byju's India CEO

People

Arjun Mohan takes over as Byju's India CEO

Courtside Ventures, Griffin co-lead $22 mn round in Eloelo

TMT

Courtside Ventures, Griffin co-lead $22 mn round in Eloelo

Premium
TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain

Healthcare

TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric plans to file for $700-mn IPO by end-Oct

Manufacturing

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric plans to file for $700-mn IPO by end-Oct

Premium
Schroders Capital appoints former TPG Newquest exec for Asia bets

People

Schroders Capital appoints former TPG Newquest exec for Asia bets

Advertisement