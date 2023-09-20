TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires nephrology hospital chain

Premium Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, AHH

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), which operates Motherhood Hospitals and Nova Fertility Clinics, has struck a deal to pick up a majority stake in a urology and nephrology care-focused hospital chain. The deal marks the foray of AHH, the healthcare platform of private equity firm TPG, into the fourth single-specialty vertical after oncology, women and children’s care, and IVF and fertility. AHH said Wednesday it will acquire a majority ......