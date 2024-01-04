Total Emergency Network, Maidaan raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Judhajit Bal and Shashank Awasthi, co-founders, Maidaan

Healthcare logistics startup Total Emergency Network and social entertainment platform Maidaan secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Total Emergency Network secured Rs 2 crore in a seed funding round from Biorx Venture Advisors and undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Additionally, Biorx also acted as the strategic and financial adviser to the startup along with investing in it through its angel platform Indian Healthcare Angels (IHA).

Founded by Kishore Manepalli, G Someswara Rao and Shaik Mehtab Alam, TEN is a healthcare-focussed logistics platform that provides ambulance and professionally trained medical personnel such as doctors and paramedics within 15 minutes across India.

The Hyderabad-based startup uses GPS-enabled ambulances and paramedic staff to identify the nearest ambulance for the patients who require the services.

Maidaan raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round co-led by early-stage investors Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and EvolveX. The round also saw participation from We Founder Circle.

The funds will be utilised for product development along with developing its content, games and tournament formats.

Founded in 2022 by Judhajit Bal and Shashank Awasthi, Maidaan is a peer-to-peer edutainment platform hosting live, bite-sized olympiads and tournaments for school children.

Maidaan claims to have worked with around 100 schools across 25 cities in India.

“Beyond the top 5% elite in India, students don’t get a chance to experience a world beyond the walls of their schools before Class XII, reducing the potential of social mobility. The only way to solve this is to make exposure-beyond-school accessible and affordable in a language and format that students understand and speak themselves,” said Bal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Maidaan.

