Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation
Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation

By TEAM VCC

  • 28 Jan 2025
Mithun Sacheti

A clutch of high net-worth individuals, including some who are part of top-tier private equity firms such as KKR, prominent public market investors and family office-anchored alternative investment funds like Ananta Capital and Singularity Ventures have invested a little over Rs 300 crore ($36 million) in an engineering company. Karamtara Engineering, a backward ......

