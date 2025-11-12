Top Earbuds Under ₹5000 to Grab on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here! It's that one day when your wishlist suddenly seems affordable and every deal feels like a steal. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to snag a quality pair of earbuds without spending a fortune, this is it. With prices dropping left and right, finding the best earbuds under ₹5000 has never been easier.

The trick, however, is knowing which ones are actually worth the hype. You want something that delivers crisp sound, long-lasting battery life, and smart noise cancellation without stretching your budget. That’s where boAt steps in. Known for combining premium audio with pocket-friendly pricing, boAt’s Cyber Monday lineup is packed with irresistible deals.

So, let’s explore the top earbuds under ₹5000 to grab before the sale ends.

Advertisement

1. boAt Nirvana Ion – The Longest Player in the Game

Cyber Monday Price: ₹1,799

Ever get annoyed by earbuds that die on you mid-playlist? The Nirvana Ion fixes that with an unbelievable 120 hours of playback. Yes, you read that right! That’s enough to last through a long vacation or a week’s worth of calls without hunting for a charger.

Advertisement

It comes equipped with 4 mics with ENx™ technology, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls even in loud environments. The Crystal Bionic Sound gives your audio that rich, detailed edge that makes everything sound phenomenal. For the price, this is easily one of the top earbuds under ₹5000.

2. boAt Airdopes Prime 700 ANC – Time to Shush the World

Cyber Monday Price: ₹1,799

Advertisement

If you’re the kind of person who loves zoning out to music while commuting, this one’s for you. The Airdopes Prime 700 ANC offers an impressive 48dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which means you can say goodbye to background chatter and traffic noise. Add Spatial Audio to the mix, and your favourite tracks will feel richer and more immersive than ever.

With 50 hours of playback, these earbuds are perfect for long workdays or travel binges. It’s easily one of the best wireless earbuds if you want premium features on a budget.

3. boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro – Where Technology Meets Artistry

Advertisement

Cyber Monday Price: ₹4,499

If you’re chasing a true audiophile experience, the Nirvana Ivy Pro is the showstopper. Featuring 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, co-tuned by Technical Guruji, this model goes beyond standard noise cancellation. It adapts to your surroundings, giving you uninterrupted listening whether you’re in a café or on a flight.

It’s also co-tuned by Imtiaz Ali for Dolby Atmos with Head Tracking and features signature sound co-tuned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy-winning sound engineer. The result? You get an immersive, studio-like soundstage right in your ears. The 6-mic AI ENx™ system ensures your voice stays crisp on every call. It’s a steal for those who want a premium, cinematic experience without crossing the ₹5000 mark.

Advertisement

4. boAt Airdopes 800 – Compact, Stylish, and Dolby-Driven

Cyber Monday Price: ₹1,699

If you want earbuds that look compact but pack loads of features, the Airdopes 800 are worth every rupee. Equipped with Dolby Audio, these earbuds bring your movies, games, and music alive with surround sound that feels larger than life.

The 4-mic AI ENx™ system ensures your voice cuts through clearly on calls, while the snug fit makes them perfect for workouts or long commutes. Lightweight, premium-looking, and loaded with performance features like multi-device connectivity and fast charging, they’re easily one of the best earbuds under ₹5000 to grab during the Cyber Monday sale.

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro – Performance That Pushes Limits

Cyber Monday Price: ₹2,799

The Nirvana Zenith Pro blends innovation and design in a way few can. Offering 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, co-tuned by Technical Guruji, it’s designed to block distractions of all sorts. With Spatial Audio co-tuned by Imtiaz Ali, it delivers that perfect mix of depth and detail that makes your playlists pop.

The 80-hour battery life is another major win! Plus, the 6-mic AI ENx™ ensures flawless call quality, even when you’re walking through busy streets. If you’re after the best wireless earbuds that deliver both longevity and cinematic sound, the Nirvana Zenith Pro is a solid choice for under ₹3000.

Final Thoughts

Cyber Monday is that golden window when you can grab premium audio tech at the lowest prices of the year. boAt’s earbuds, already known for their durability, sound quality, and style, become an even better deal during this sale.

So, before the prices go up and stocks run out, grab your favourite pair from this list of top earbuds under ₹5000. Because nothing beats the joy of hitting “Add to Cart” and knowing you just landed a premium audio deal that sounds as good as it feels.

Keywords: best earbuds under ₹5000, top earbuds under ₹5000, best wireless earbuds

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments