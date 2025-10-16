TLG Capital taps Swiss LP for new credit fund to move towards final close

Premium TLG Capital founder Zain Latif

​TLG Capital, a sub-Saharan Africa-focused impact investment firm that backs small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has brought on board a Swiss limited partner for its second US dollar-denominated credit fund. The London-headquartered investment firm, which had marked the first close of TLG Africa Growth Impact Fund II (AGIF II) in May ......