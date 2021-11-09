Titan Capital, others invest $800,000 in pre-seed round in investment advisory startup Stratzy

Stratzy, an investment advisory platform operated by Stratzy Fintech Pvt Ltd, has raised $800,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital and First Cheque, the company said in a statement.

The company, which claims to have over 10,000 users presently, will use the funds for getting regulatory permits, onboarding new employees and marketing to acquire new users as it aims to clock more than 1 million users by end of 2022, it said.

Harsh Shah, co-founder, Fynd, Farid Ahsan co-founder, Sharechat and Archana Priyadarshini, General Partner, PointOne Capital have also participated in the funding round, the company said.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Bhandari and Gaurav Sangle, Stratzy offers data-backed strategies for users to invest in, in partnership with top brokers like Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.

Stratzy enables users to plan their investments by providing them strategies and ideas curated and monitored by its team. The platform enables its users to learn more about their portfolio and keeps them informed about factors that influence it.

Stratzy provides an intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, thus giving users knowledge about stock-picking and allowing them to pick stocks passively, Bhandari, chief executive officer, Stratzy said.

The company also plans to integrate investment strategies in cryptocurrencies and expects it to be operational early next year, he added.

“While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities and this is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone,” Bhandari said.

“Our goal is to assist individuals in investing their money in the same way that the affluent and HNIs (High networth individuals) do. The product has been especially created for the Gen Z that is fueling the industry's growth,” he added.

Stratzy is eyeing the recent surge in first time and retail investors. Since the pandemic started last year, 14.2 million new demat accounts were opened in 2020-21 (FY21), according to the data from the National Securities Depository, and Central Depository Services, almost a near three-fold increase from 2019-20 (FY20)’s 4.9 million.

"The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy-to-use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision making process as opposed to the previous generation,” said Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital.