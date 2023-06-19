facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Timken Singapore to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

By Reuters

  • 19 Jun 2023
Timken Singapore to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mn
Credit: Pexels

The Singapore-based parent of Timken India has proposed to sell an 8.4% stake in the Indian bearings and power transmission products maker for up to $231 million on June 20, according to the term sheet of the deal, seen by Reuters.

The floor price of the stake sale to institutional investors by Timken Singapore is set at 3,000 rupees a share, a 14% discount to Monday's closing level. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the stake sale.

Timken Singapore owned a 67.8% stake in the Indian unit as of March 31, according to exchange data.

Advertisement

Shares of Timken India have risen over 12% so far this year.

TimkenTimken India Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
TPG signs off from Shriram Finance on a forgettable note

Finance

TPG signs off from Shriram Finance on a forgettable note

Timken Singapore to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

Manufacturing

Timken Singapore to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

WestBridge-backed Adda247 takes over e-learning app Veeksha

TMT

WestBridge-backed Adda247 takes over e-learning app Veeksha

Premium
Shrem InvIT tweaks financing plan to buy two highway assets

Infrastructure

Shrem InvIT tweaks financing plan to buy two highway assets

Premium
Warburg Pincus makes poor exit move from India consumer bet

Consumer

Warburg Pincus makes poor exit move from India consumer bet

Premium
EatFit operator Curefoods eyes stake in QSR chain; firm denies

Consumer

EatFit operator Curefoods eyes stake in QSR chain; firm denies

Advertisement