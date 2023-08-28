Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Tiger Global wraps up fourth full exit in India this year pocketing over $310 mn

Tiger Global wraps up fourth full exit in India this year pocketing over $310 mn

By TEAM VCC

  • 28 Aug 2023
Credit: VCCircle

Tiger Global, one of the most celebrated and prolific international venture capital investors in the Indian startup ecosystem and credited with spawning several Indian unicorns such as Flipkart and Ola, has pressed the exit button on another India portfolio company after signing off from Freshworks, Delhivery and Flipkart this year.  The investment firm sold shares worth Rs 1,124 ......

