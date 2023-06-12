Tiger Global-backed Games24x7 elevates senior executive to COO

Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7

Games24X7 Pvt. Ltd, the operator of gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle, on Monday said it has elevated Saroj Panigrahi as its chief operating officer (COO).

In his new role, Panigrahi will be heading marketing and operations across all existing and upcoming platforms including RummyCircle and My11Circle.

“Building upon the foundation and our journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses at Games24x7,” said Panigrahi.

Panigrahi has been associated with the gaming company for more than 15 years and also worked in product strategy-related roles. In his most recent role he worked as the vice president of My11Circle.

"Saroj has been an invaluable team member over the years and has consistently demonstrated strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the user. His dedication and commitment to improving user experiences have elevated our platform,” added Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Games24x7.

Games24x7 Pvt Ltd was founded in 2006 by Thampy. The company is backed by investors such as Tiger Global Management and Raine Group. In March 2022, it raised $75 million in a funding round led by Malabar Investment, at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

In November last year, it launched an investment arm Games24x7 Ventures to invest in early-stage startups operating in categories like online gaming, digital marketing, digital content, sports tech, eSports, blockchain technology and analytics among others. The firm has a corpus of over Rs 400 crore which is to be allocated over the next five years.

