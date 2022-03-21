Tiger Global-backed Bizongo buys IoT firm Clean Slate

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo, owned and operated by SmartPadle Technology Pvt Ltd has acquired Mumbai based IoT (internet of things) and real-time location services solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Bizongo plans to equip more than 100 Indian factories with its IoT powered cloud factory solution by 2023 through Clean Slate, the company said. As a part of the transaction, Clean Slate’s team including founding team members Siddharth Desai, Mayank Sharma, and Anubhaw Kumar will join Bizongo.

Bizongo, which counts Tiger Global Management, Accel, B Capital, International Finance Corporation (IFC), among others as its backers, said that it plans to integrate Clean Slate’s assets, goods, and people tracking features and sensors to generate data and insights about the operations of the factory.

The IoT-powered cloud factory will increase production visibility for MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises) and their domestic as well as international customers, Bizongo said. Bizongo also said that it plans to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022.

The acquisition will also enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput, it said. The inter-connectivity between machinery will help small and medium manufacturers to limit supply chain disruptions, optimize production, and reduce time and effort in raising invoices and undertaking collections, which will empower manufacturers to boost exports, compete with global competitors and add value differentiation by giving live visibility to customers, Bizongo said.

“The government’s Make in India initiative aims to place India on the world map as a manufacturing powerhouse. This makes it imperative for manufacturers to leverage emerging technologies that make their factories more efficient,” said Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Bizongo.

“Cloud factories have a critical role to play here, as they enable a manufacturer to give complete visibility across floor level operations and also the entire value chain. With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential,” Tomar added.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni, Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar, Clean Slate is a Mumbai based bootstrapped startup.