Tiger Global-backed B2B packaging platfom Bizongo acquihires edtech firm Hexa

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo said on Tuesday that it has acquihired Hexa, a Bengaluru-based edtech cloud platform for college placements, owned and operated by Gohexa Technologies Pvt Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition marks Bizongo’s first acquihire and comes at a time when the Tiger Global-backed company is looking to launch new products in the made-to-order segment in coming months, Bizongo said.

As a part of the deal, Hexa’s Co-founder and Head of Product, Shubham Goyal, will join Bizongo as Senior Product Manager and Sushmita Chavan, Head of Business Operations at Hexa will join the company as Product Intelligence Specialist along with six other team members, Bizongo said, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have always believed in building products that solve some critical human challenges, and with Hexa we have been fairly successful. We believe our team will add a lot of value to Bizongo,” said Goyal.

Hexa, which started in April 2021, provides a cloud platform to increase placement ratio at colleges and enables students to connect with more companies for campus hiring. The platform is said to have partnered with over 25 colleges and more than 10 partner companies. The platform has onboarded 15,000 students on its platform since its inception.

“We are very happy to join Bizongo’s team. Hexa has always believed in being a cohesive bunch of innovators and the acquihire has given us a chance to continue working as a team together,” said Chavan.

Bizongo also aims to add as many as 100 people across its product, engineering and sales teams by December. It further said that the company is actively looking at acquihire in a bid to strengthen its workforce.

Bizongo had recently raised $110 million as a part of its Series D funding round led by Tiger Global Management. The fundraise had valued the company at $600 million.

Founded in 2015 by three IIT graduates Aniket Deb, Ankit Tomar and Sachin Agrawal, Bizongo provides platform that digitises the fragmented B2B segment of made-to-order goods. The platform, owned and operated by SmartPddle Technology Pvt Ltd, operates as a B2B SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform for packaging materials.

It provides boxes, containers, pouches and bags to industries across sectors including food and hospitality, consumer goods and retail. Bizongo has warehouses in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. The company said it counts BigBasket, Nykaa, Swiggy, Delhivery, Teabox and Tata Cliq, as its clients among others.

In December, Bizongo had launched what it claims India’s first (Internet of Things) IoT-powered ‘cloud factory’ for made-to-order goods. This SaaS solution will enable manufacturers to provide real-time visibility, control, and intelligence across the entire supply chain, to their customers.