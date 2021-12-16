Tide to hire over 600 techies in India over the next five years

Tide, a London-based fintech firm, is planning to hire over 600 tech professionals in India by the end of 2026, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Nearly 60% of the total hiring stems from Tide’s expansion strategy to boost its local presence in India, its first international market, the statement said.

In the coming 18-24 months, Tide's Hyderabad technology centre/ global development centre (GDC) will onboard more than 300 engineers across various roles, with a particular focus on backend engineers in Java and Python, as well as experts in data science and Flutter. Earlier this year, Tide announced plans to create over 1,000 jobs in India over the next five years, it said.

Tide will build new hiring streams through an 'Internship to Hire' initiative to attract and retain quality talent in light of the current tech talent shortage in the market. Tide will use the initiative to recruit entry-level candidates, and then gradually raise the number of candidates as the model grows. The programme will focus on training new graduates from institutes such as IITs and NITs. Upon successful completion of the programme, interns will be offered full-time employment opportunities at Tide, it said.

“We have seen a tremendous response from the Indian market within a short span of starting operations in the country. The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow,” Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide (India) said.

Tide now employs over 350 people in India, majority of whom are situated in its Hyderabad technology centre opened in early 2020.

Tide, which was founded in 2015 and launched in 2017, claims to help small-and-medium businesses (SMEs) save time and money by providing business accounts and related banking services, as well as a collection of usable administrative solutions. Tide has over 380,000 SME members in the UK, accounting for nearly 7% of the market share, according to the company.

Apax Digital, Anthemis, Augmentum, Creandum, Goodwater, Jigsaw, Latitude, LocalGlobe, Passion Capital, SpeedInvest, and The SBI Group have invested in Tide. It employs over 800 professionals worldwide.