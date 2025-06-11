This European Destination Tops India's Travel Wishlist — Here’s Why

Travelling is embedded in the hearts and souls of every Indian. Besides the forever blooming domestic tourism scene, several Indian travellers are continuously seeking destinations to explore beyond the national borders. When it comes to international tourism, there are certain European destinations that Indian nationals love to visit as part of their vacation plan. On this blog, we will talk about the European countries that top the travel wishlists of Indians and explain the increasing demand and benefits of international travel insurance.

Growth in Indian travel to Schengen nations

As per recent reports, there has been an impressive surge in Indian travel to Schengen nations by up to 18.95%. This data only accounts for the first quarter of this year, i.e., 2025, compared to the data retrieved from last year, i.e., 2024. This impressive growth is a positive marker of various things, including well-developed tourism infrastructure, affordable tour plans, feature-packed international travel insurance policies, accessible foreign visas, etc.

The top countries Indians like to visit

Among the Schengen nations that Indians love to visit as part of their vacation, Germany turns out to be the major crowd puller. It has emerged as the most favoured Schengen country for tourism for Indians, as per the recent data. It is said that Germany makes up around 20% of all travel to the Schengen area by Indians, between the months of January and March, 2025. However, Germany is not the only destination in the Schengen area that accounts for the Schengen-bound Indian travel. France accounts for 17.57% of all travel to the Schengen area by Indians, while Switzerland, with its breathtaking beauty and historic cities, makes up 10.67%. These are the top 3 Schengen destinations that numerous enthusiastic Indian travellers are visiting this year. If we expand our view to the top 5, the remaining two spots are filled by the incredible destinations of the Netherlands and Italy.

These destinations attract both casual tourists and thrill seekers. Hence, there is an evident rise in demand for international travel insurance as it becomes necessary in order to obtain a visa.

More about the rise in international travel and travel insurance

There are a lot of factors that have driven this growth, and one of the major ones is the rise in Indian women tourists. If we examine the collected data of Q1 2025, the increase in Indian women’s travel is a whopping 19% as compared to the rise of 13% in Indian men’s travel. Not just this, but women are picking the right coverage when it comes to investing in international travel insurance, which comes with key inclusions like trip delay & cancellation, flight cancellation & delay, etc. Going with such exhaustive travel insurance for a Schengen visa shows how Indian travellers are putting proper emphasis on financially protecting their trip from uncertainties and mishaps.

In the past, many have overlooked the importance of having international travel insurance, and they have paid for it substantially. Reports suggest that in the year 2023, due to the massive 15.7% Schengen rejection rate, Indian applicants lost approximately INR 109 crore or EUR 12.1 million just in non-refundable fees. Having proper travel medical insurance is key to obtaining a Schengen visa if you wish to travel to Schengen nations like Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, etc. Hence, Indian travellers are now eagerly investing in international travel insurance to avoid issues like refusal of a Schengen visa. Keeping this in mind, a considerable number of travellers in early 2025 have also picked various practical riders with their plans. This is a wise precautionary measure that many have taken to recuperate certain non-refundable expenses in the event of Schengen visa rejection.

Besides casual tourism, adventure tourism is also emerging as a key theme of many Schengen-bound Indian trips. From skiing to hiking to paragliding, these destinations in Europe have become a calling to several thrill seekers in India. Although most standard international travel insurance plans may not cover adventure tourism, one can find specialised policies from reputable providers that cover extreme sports.

Why should Indian travellers prioritise travel insurance?

Regardless of the country one is travelling to, investing in international travel insurance is highly recommended. Some nations have made it a compulsory requirement, while many others have it as optional. As for Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy and other Schengen nations, having travel insurance for a Schengen visa is a must. Travel insurance for a Schengen visa must come with a coverage of €30,000 in medical costs at a minimum and should be valid in all Schengen area member states. As it is a mandatory requirement, not having travel medical insurance for the trip can lead to the rejection of your Schengen visa application. Apart from being mandatory, investing in travel insurance is highly advantageous due to its coverage. It can cover;

1. Baggage-related hassles:

Theft of baggage and its contents, and loss or delay of checked-in baggage, can massively disrupt the momentum of your trip. If you are facing such a hassle on your journey, the travel insurance can come in clutch and offer adequate compensation so you can cope with the situation as necessary.

2. Journey-related inconveniences:

Instances of flight delays & cancellations are much too common to even overlook. In addition, you may face other inconveniences on your journey like trip curtailment, loss of passport & IDL, personal liability, flight hijacking, etc. To stay ahead of such unfortunate situations, having travel insurance is highly recommended.

3. Medical emergencies:

Handling medical or dental emergencies in a foreign land can be financially challenging. With travel insurance, you will be covered against such instances. It generally covers emergency medical evacuation, OPD treatment, road ambulance costs, hospitalisation, personal accident, etc.

Conclusion:

This travel bloom is not just a result of the post-pandemic situation. The increasing curiosity and better accessibility, tourist infrastructure, and economy have driven this growth. With access to the Schengen visa that lets tourists enter and explore various nations within the Schengen area, backpacking Europe has become more attainable for interested individuals. The role of comprehensive international travel insurance plans in this is also impressive. Indian travellers are now more confident travelling to Europe, knowing they will be financially protected in case of any unfortunate event during the trip. This growth in travel is believed to continue throughout the year, especially during summer and the festive seasons. Germany is suggested to remain the main focus of the majority of the Indian travel that is bound to the Schengen area.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

