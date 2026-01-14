The Wealth Company, 360 One, others hire new hands; Jungle Ventures elevates execs

The Wealth Company, part of the Pantomath Group, has appointed Balram Bhagat as managing partner of products and pension, strengthening its leadership as it expands its investment and retirement offerings.

Bhagat brings over three decades of experience across pensions, mutual funds, product strategy, and financial inclusion. He previously served as the founding CEO and whole-time director of UTI Pension Fund, where he scaled the organisation into India’s third largest pension fund with assets exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore under the National Pension System.

In his new role, Bhagat will focus on building institutionally strong, scalable, and purpose-driven pension and investment products aligned with The Wealth Company’s long-term growth strategy.

He has earlier held senior roles at UTI Mutual Fund, led socially focused schemes, and driven state-level financial inclusion initiatives. Bhagat holds an M.A. in Economics, an MBA in Marketing, and a CAIIB qualification, and currently serves as an independent director on the board of LIC Mutual Fund.

Varun Sikka joins 360 One

Varun Sikka has joined 360 One as executive director and co-head to strengthen the leadership team at the wealth and asset management firm with assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 6.71 lakh crore.

Based in Delhi, Sikka will focus on driving regional growth and deepening client engagement. He brings over two decades of experience across wealth management, private banking, sales leadership, and client advisory.

Prior to joining 360 One, he spent nearly six years at Kotak Private, most recently as senior director, after his earlier role as Director. His career also includes long stints at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Citi India, where he progressed across multiple leadership positions.

Jungle Ventures promotes two execs

Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital firm focused on early to growth-stage tech companies in India and Southeast Asia, has elevated senior executives Arpit Beri and Rishab Malik to the role of managing partner to strengthen its leadership bench across India and Southeast Asia.

Over the past five years, Beri has led Jungle’s venture-growth investments while Malik has spearheaded its pre-seed and seed strategy, playing a central role in expanding the firm’s regional footprint and brand.

The firm also announced Principal promotions for Karissa Adelaide and Vishesh Sharma.

247VC hires new principal

Early-stage venture capital firm 247VC has appointed Kruti Raiyani as principal of investments, as it prepares to deploy its first India-focused fund.

Based in Mumbai, Raiyani joins the firm at a phase where 247VC is gearing up for its initial close and early deployments across technology-led themes. She will work closely with founders across functions such as sourcing, investing, and portfolio engagement, aligning with the firm’s focus on backing early-stage companies across deep tech, enterprise technology, advanced manufacturing and consumer technology.

Raiyani brings around eight years of experience in early-stage investing, with prior roles at She Capital and Lead Angels, where she led investments, fund management, and portfolio development across more than 50 startups. She began her career at KPMG and Royal Bank of Scotland before moving into venture capital.

Lighthouse Canton strengthens India team

Lighthouse Canton has appointed Gurjeet Sohi as managing director and head of wealth management for India, as the firm steps up its focus on building a scaled up and institutionalised wealth platform in the country.

Sohi joins from Deutsche Bank, where he spent close to three decades across senior roles in private banking and wealth management. He will lead the development of Lighthouse Canton’s India wealth business, with a focus on client coverage, UHNW engagement, and closer integration with the firm’s global investment and asset management capabilities.

He will work alongside Atin Kumar Saha, vice chairman of the wealth management unit, and Sanjay Sharma, executive director of the wealth management arm, who have also joined the India leadership team.

The appointments come as Lighthouse Canton expands its India operations amid rising demand for institutional-grade wealth solutions, with the firm targeting assets under management of $10 billion by 2027 and positioning India as a key growth market.

