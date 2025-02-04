The Ten Minute Million Challenge 2025: Transforming Start-up Fundraising at IIT Bombay

For early-stage start-ups, securing funding is often the most daunting challenge. Lengthy fundraising cycles, investor meetings, and due diligence processes can stretch over months, delaying innovation and growth. The Ten Minute Million Challenge, hosted by IIT Bombay’s Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) during E-Summit 2025: Pursuit of Eminence, is one of India's most dynamic start-up funding events. It offers a high-stakes, high-energy pitching arena where founders get just ten minutes to convince a panel of top investors and secure on-the-spot funding.

Now in its eleventh edition, the challenge has built a reputation as a game-changer in India’s start-up ecosystem. With participation open to all and no prerequisites or fees, it offers a level playing field for entrepreneurs, enabling them to pitch their ideas in front of more than 3,500 attendees and seasoned investors. The 2025 edition saw a record funding pool, with founders competing for investments reaching up to INR 3.33 crores.

Zenma, Mildcares, and Vigyos Win Big

This year’s challenge was an exciting showcase of innovation, with three start-ups emerging as big winners. Vigyos, a B2B2C company aiming to revolutionize India’s financial landscape, secured an investment of INR 24 lakhs on the first day, impressing investors with its scalable and impactful business model. Zenma, a company that manufactures frozen espresso shots replicating the flavor of freshly brewed coffee, made history on the second day by attracting bids totalling INR 3.33 crores, the highest-ever bidding commitment in the event's history. However, due to the TTMM’s concept, the final funding was capped at INR 35 lakhs, yet the company left with substantial financial support. Mildcare Pvt. Ltd., a Femtech Startup, also secured INR 35 lakhs for their innovative approach in the healthcare sector. All three start-ups walked away not only with significant financial backing but also with invaluable mentorship from investors and key industry connections, setting the stage for future success.

An Esteemed Jury of Industry Experts

The challenge was judged by an esteemed panel of investors and industry leaders, each bringing a wealth of knowledge from diverse sectors. This year, one jury member stood out as a true embodiment of the event's spirit—Darshan Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at NewsReach, India’s leading PR-tech platform. In the 6th edition in 2020, Darshan himself was on the stage, pitching his start-up. Just five years later, he had transitioned from answering questions to posing them, showcasing the power of entrepreneurship and growth. The jury included Ajeet Khurana, Founder at Reflexical & former CEO of Zebpay; Siddharth Ladsariya, Founder of Everest Fleet; Bipin Shah, Founder & Managing Partner at Zeropearl; Bux Khurana, Impact First Angel Investor; Hiren Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Vertoz; Jinal Shah, DGM - Portfolio and Collaborations at JITO JIIF; Sharan Aggarwal, Investor and Partner at Dynastic Dimensions LLP; Sunil Sharma, Angel Investor and Strategic Advisor at Bin Faqeeh; Sachin Tagra, Investor and Managing Partner at JSW Ventures; Karishni Khanna, Angel Investor; Pranav Khanna, Venture Advisor at Veritas Tech; Ankit Doshi, Founder of InsideIIM; Taha Nabee, Co-founder & CEO at Aromatan Brands Pvt Ltd; and Anisha Patnaik, Angel Investor & Co-founder of LexStart. With their extensive backgrounds in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and start-up scaling, the jury played a pivotal role in shaping the event’s outcomes, offering valuable feedback and selecting the most promising ventures for funding.

The Legacy of The Ten Minute Million Challenge

Since its inception in 2014, the challenge has been a launchpad for over 100 start-ups, with a remarkable success rate—one in two start-ups that pitch secure funding. In past editions, start-ups have collectively raised millions, with many going on to secure larger rounds and gain national visibility through broadcasts on platforms like JioTV and OTT Play. Beyond just funding, the challenge provides real-time investor feedback, strategic networking opportunities, and business validation, making it a transformative experience for every participating entrepreneur.

Looking Ahead: The Future of The Ten Minute Million Challenge

The 2025 edition has set new benchmarks, and with funding commitments breaking previous records, The Ten Minute Million Challenge continues to prove that a well-delivered pitch in just ten minutes can be life-changing for a start-up. As Vigyos and Zenma prepare to scale their ventures with newfound backing, the challenge reaffirms its status as one of the most impactful start-up funding initiatives in the country.

For aspiring founders, the message is clear—if you have an idea worth funding, all you need is ten minutes.

