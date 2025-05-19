The Majik House: Weaving Future Narratives in India's Digital Canvas

In the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, The Majik House has emerged as one of the premium partners and agencies for brands who are planning their Campaigns and Podcasts.

Founded in Bengaluru, with a growing presence in Mumbai, this boutique production house and creative agency is helping craft compelling narratives and visual experiences for a diverse clientele, ranging from inspiring startups to global giants like Bosch, Levis, Xiaomi, Google X and Mercedes Benz.

With over 200+ brand collaborations and 350+ completed projects in the past three years, The Majik House operates at the intersection of culture, diversity, and future trends. Their business model is built on a deep understanding of the symbiotic relationship between brands, consumers, and impactful storytelling.

Their service portfolio is comprehensive, reflecting the multifaceted needs of modern brands. From high-octane brand campaigns and visually stunning CGI and motion graphics to evocative films, commercials, and cutting-edge UI/UX and web development, The Majik House offers a holistic approach to content creation.

SHOWREEL

Building upon their creative foundation, The Majik House has strategically expanded its service offerings to encompass the rapidly growing Podcast and User-Generated Content (UGC) sectors. Operating from their dedicated studio in central Indiranagar, Bangalore, they now provide end-to-end Podcast Solutions and have finished producing 500+ Episodes.

Podcast Showreel

This includes comprehensive services such as research, scripting, and consultation; professional podcast production and post-production; studio rentals with customized set designs; talent sourcing for podcast hosts; and strategic PR, marketing, and distribution of podcast episodes across multiple channels.

This expansion reflects their commitment to empowering both brands and individual creators to leverage the power of audio storytelling. From their base in Bangalore, The Majik House extends its podcast and UGC expertise to clients across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, as well as international partners in the USA, Dubai, and Europe seeking high-quality content solutions in India.

Notably, The Majik House has also become a trusted partner for Venture Capital firms, assisting them with their content strategies and platform development. Some of the notable names include Artha Venture Fund, Relentless VC, Eximius Ventures and others. Understanding the unique communication needs of the investment ecosystem, they help VCs articulate their vision, showcase their offerings, and build engaging content investors and stakeholders.

What sets The Majik House apart is their meticulous and strategic approach. They commence every project with an in-depth "Kickoff Meeting" to align on goals, timelines, and budgets. This is followed by a "Strategic Plan" that outlines their findings and proposed approach.

The agency's strength lies in its core team – a collective of experienced storytellers, brand strategists, content planners, and visual artists. Co-founders Abhishek Maji (Creative Director) and Debosmit Majumder (Chief Branding Strategist) lead a team that includes copywriters, actors, cinematographers, and art directors, artists, showcasing a diverse talent pool capable of tackling multifaceted projects.

Industry Impact Highlights:

Successful collaborations with global giants like Bosch India, Levis, India Blockchain Week, Mercedes Benz, and Google X

Innovative solutions spanning from 360° VR content to Web3 development

Breakthrough achievments in volumetric capture and metaverse integration For inquiries regarding their podcast and UGC services, reach out to hello@themajikhouse.com.

Explore their comprehensive offerings further at their website:https://www.themajikhouse.com/

Co-Founder Profiles

Abhishek Maji - Co-founder & Creative Director

Co-founder and Creative director of 'The Majik House' with an extensive experience of more than a decade in the film and media industry.

Key Achievements:

Led collaborations with global brands like Mercedes Benz, Levis India, Bosch India, and Google X

Spearheaded successful campaigns for Meesho's app launch

Featured by Google, Burning Man, MTV & Talenthouse Debosmit Majumder - Co-founder & Chief Branding Strategist

As co-founder and chief branding strategist at The Majik House, Debosmit leads the strategic direction for brand narratives and communications. The agency under his co-leadership has achieved:

Completion of 100+ projects across various domains

Driving over 2M+ organic traffic through content

Establishing partnerships with 100+ brands in the past 3 years No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

