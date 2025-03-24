The Looming Energy Challenge: Nishanth Dongari on ESG and the Future of Sustainability

The conversation around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles has undergone a dramatic shift over the past decade. What was once a mere footnote in corporate reports has now become a core business strategy for companies across industries. At the recent VCCircle LP Summit 2025, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE, delivered an insightful address on how ESG has transformed from a cost burden into a value-generating force, shaping the future of sustainable business.

ESG: From Footnote to Core Strategy

Dr. Dongari reflected on how ESG was previously perceived as a non-essential element in corporate decision-making. A decade ago, sustainability initiatives were often viewed as additional costs rather than value drivers. However, the narrative has shifted. Today, ESG is deeply integrated into business models, with companies realizing that sustainability and financial performance are no longer mutually exclusive.

"ESG is not just about electric vehicles or energy storage," he noted. "Whether in pharmaceuticals, consumer brands, or other sectors, ESG is now a fundamental part of how businesses operate. It is no longer a cost center but a revenue generator."

It underscores the growing awareness among companies that sustainability can drive profitability, enhance operational efficiency, and attract investors focused on long-term value creation.

Sustainability and Financial Performance: A Symbiotic Relationship

One of the key takeaways from Dr. Dongari’s address was the link between ESG and financial fundamentals. He emphasized that ESG-driven strategies are now directly impacting balance sheets and cash flows, making sustainability a key business driver rather than a regulatory obligation.

At PURE, the ESG philosophy extends beyond mobility solutions. The company has actively integrated sustainable practices into its supply chain, manufacturing, and energy consumption strategies. For example, by refurbishing used batteries and incorporating technological advancements, the company managed to reduce diesel consumption by 60%, significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

The Need for Sustainable Energy Solutions

Dr. Dongari also addressed a fundamental question that often goes overlooked: Where will the energy for the future come from?

With the rise of electric vehicles, AI-powered data centers, and advanced computing infrastructure, the demand for energy is skyrocketing. He pointed out that while renewable energy sources like solar and wind play a crucial role, they alone cannot meet the country’s growing power demands, particularly during peak hours in the morning and evening.

"Everything we create today, from a GDP perspective, will require a broader power infrastructure," he said. "We must think beyond conventional energy sources and innovate to ensure long-term sustainability."

He highlighted the urgency for investment in advanced energy storage solutions, alternative battery technologies, and sustainable power generation methods. Companies must proactively address these challenges to support the rapid expansion of industries reliant on high energy consumption, he said.

The Future of ESG: A Long-Term Vision for India

Dr. Dongari outlined a long-term vision for ESG in India, particularly in the context of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

He emphasized the need for advancements in material science, particularly in the development and recycling of critical rare-earth elements. These materials, essential for producing batteries, semiconductors, and high-tech components, will play a pivotal role in India’s ESG roadmap, he said.

"The country cannot afford to rely on imports for rare-earth materials. Instead, we need to invest in research and strategic initiatives to ensure sustainable access to these resources," he said.

According to Dr Dongari, as companies navigate this evolving landscape, the key to long-term success will lie in leveraging ESG not just as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic tool for innovation, efficiency, and growth. With India poised for significant economic and technological advancements, a proactive approach to ESG could position the country as a global leader in sustainable business practices.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

