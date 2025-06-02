The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds

Premium
Hunger Inc. Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the operator of popular restaurant brands The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, is seeking to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company, which is backed by several high-profile professionals and industrialists, is looking to secure around Rs 225 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.