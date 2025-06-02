The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds

Premium Sameer Seth, founder and CEO, The Bombay Canteen

Hunger Inc. Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the operator of popular restaurant brands The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, is seeking to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company, which is backed by several high-profile professionals and industrialists, is looking to secure around Rs 225 ......