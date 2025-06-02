The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds

The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds

Premium
The Bombay Canteen operator cooks fundraising plan, dials local PE funds
Sameer Seth, founder and CEO, The Bombay Canteen

Hunger Inc. Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the operator of popular restaurant brands The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, is seeking to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   The Mumbai-based company, which is backed by several high-profile professionals and industrialists, is looking to secure around Rs 225 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Sixth Sense, Wipro Consumer Care stare at losses as portfolio firm shuts down

Consumer

Sixth Sense, Wipro Consumer Care stare at losses as portfolio firm shuts down

Pro
D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects seeks fresh funding after VC backer makes a top-up

Consumer

D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects seeks fresh funding after VC backer makes a top-up

IvyCap-backed apparel brand Snitch raises $40 mn in Series B round

Consumer

IvyCap-backed apparel brand Snitch raises $40 mn in Series B round

Brookfield-backed Leela hotels owner Schloss skids on trading debut

Consumer

Brookfield-backed Leela hotels owner Schloss skids on trading debut

Pro
Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio

Consumer

Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio

Premium
Jewellery brand Giva in advanced stages of onboarding new investor

Consumer

Jewellery brand Giva in advanced stages of onboarding new investor

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW