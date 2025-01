The backstory leading to Metropolis-Core Diagnostics M&A and a side tale of family links

Pro Metropolis Healthcare's Ameera Shah (left) and Core Diagnostics' Zoya Brar

In 2014, Zoya Brar met Ameera Shah for the first time. Little did the two women knew then that the meeting would culminate in Shah’s company acquiring Brar’s venture a decade later. At the time, Brar was building Core Diagnostics, a diagnostics company she had co-founded two years before along with ......