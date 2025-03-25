The Art of Storytelling in the Digital Age Ft. Priya Patankar & Prasid Banerjee on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach

Storytelling isn’t just about crafting a message—it’s about making an impact. In a world where attention is fleeting, brands that succeed are the ones that connect authentically with their audiences. Whether it’s through digital payments transforming small businesses, legacy brands standing the test of time, or thought leaders shaping conversations, the essence of communication lies in trust, relatability, and clarity. The challenge today isn’t just about reaching people but reaching them meaningfully—cutting through the noise with engaging, insightful, and, most importantly, real narratives.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the scenes to meet the changemakers shaping brands and industries. In this engaging episode, host Shubhreet Kaur, VP – Integration at Adfactors PR, sits down with Priya Patankar, Head of Corporate Communications at PhonePe, and Prasid Banerjee, Senior Account Director at Adfactors PR, for a conversation on storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital age.

Edited Excerpts:

How do you define storytelling in today’s digital-first, tech-driven world? How has it evolved?

Priya Patankar: “Fortunately for me, UPI has been such an interesting story that it tells itself. This is tech that was made in India, made for India—something that had never been done before. It’s been so hugely successful that now we’re taking it outside. But for me, beyond technology, the real magic lies in the impact.”

In today’s digital-first world, storytelling isn’t just about the tech—it’s about the human stories it enables. A great story resonates, that people can see themselves in. “It’s about small businesses, MSMEs, kiranas in hinterlands that never had credit access, and now they do. Some women were previously unbanked, and had no access to money. They have that now.”

Even during COVID, storytelling wasn’t about grand narratives but about small moments that connected with people. “I remember seeing QRs all over where people were taking shagun through UPI, and we saw this interesting pattern of one rupee getting added.”

That’s what storytelling is today—it’s real, it’s authentic, and it’s deeply relatable. It has evolved from being brand-centric to being audience-driven, from being about what a company does to how it impacts real people.

How has trust been built through communications for PhonePe?

Priya Patankar: “The first thing that builds trust—forget communication—is the product itself. The app has to work flawlessly.” Trust doesn’t start with marketing. It starts with a product that delivers. If the user experience isn’t seamless, no amount of storytelling can fix that. At PhonePe, ensuring reliability is the foundation of trust. If there’s any possibility of fraud, the app itself should give you a cue. If you’re sending money to someone not in your contacts, we ask, ‘Are you sure?’

That’s the first step—making sure the product is trustworthy. Then comes the communication strategy, which reinforces this trust through transparency, education, and engagement. PhonePe constantly runs consumer awareness campaigns, especially in smaller towns, because digital payments are still new for many users. But beyond all of this, trust is also about brand identity. It’s about being real, being straightforward, and never trying to be something you’re not. That’s how trust is built—not just through words, but through actions.

How has tech journalism evolved over the past decade?

Prasid Banerjee: “Tech journalism in India started in the 90s with a focus on IT services. Then came gadgets, social media, and suddenly there were social media reporters calling themselves tech journalists.”

Tech journalism has come full circle. The conversations are no longer just about the latest gadget but about how technology impacts lives at scale—how regulations shape the digital economy, how AI affects employment, and how cybersecurity is evolving. The need for deep industry knowledge is stronger than ever because the stakes are higher. It’s no longer just about reviewing a phone; it’s about understanding the future of technology.

How do you ensure thought leadership strategies are impactful and performative?

Prasid Banerjee: “The first thing I tell people about thought leadership is—you’re not going online to become an influencer. Thought leadership is an entirely different ballgame.”

Thought leadership is about authority, credibility, and authenticity. The challenge is that once you go public, there’s always a risk—“The moment you go public, you start wondering—who will interpret what? Will my words be taken the right way? Can I be truly authentic?”

The key is to craft a strategy that aligns with a leader’s natural voice rather than forcing a persona. It’s not about spinning a story; it’s about finding the right one and making sure it reaches the right people.

Tech startup vs. legacy brand—which excites you more?

Prasid Banerjee: “Legacy, any day!”

AI: Friend or foe?

Priya Patankar: “Frenemy.”

If you've ever wondered what it takes to craft compelling brand stories in today’s fast-paced digital world, this conversation has been your all-access pass. From the evolution of corporate communications to the power of thought leadership, we’ve explored how authenticity, strategy, and adaptability shape the most impactful narratives. Brand storytelling isn’t just about visibility—it’s about trust, creativity, and the ability to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Stay tuned for more insights, real conversations, and expert perspectives in our next episode!

